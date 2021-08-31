Date takes a turn for the worse when woman says man kidnapped and beat her, stole her wedding ring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Think you’ve been on some bad dates? A Memphis woman says hers when from bad to worse when a man allegedly kidnapped, beat, and robbed her after running from police.

According to court documents, the victim told police she met Jabari Albritton at a gas station five months ago in Sardis, Mississippi and the two began seeing each other.

She said on August 13, they went to the mall and dinner, and then the date took a dangerous turn.

The victim said Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street and then fled from police officers.

She said they stopped at a gas station, and she got out of the car, but he grabbed her by the neck, forced her back into the car at gunpoint, and fired a shot into the air.

She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

Regions on Mendenhall Road

The victim told police he drove her to a Regions Bank at a shopping center in the 3500 block Mendenhall in Memphis and made her hand over her ATM card and PIN.

The victim said she intentionally gave Albritton the wrong number, and when he figured it out, he pistol-whipped her and ripped a $2,500 wedding ring off her finger.

The woman said he also put a gun to her head and in her mouth and told her if she didn’t give him the number, he would blow her head up. He then fired a shot in the car’s floorboard.

Q Mart gas station

While Albritton attempted to put a PIN in the ATM again, the victim said she jumped out of the car and ran to the Q Mart gas station in the same shopping center.

Police said she went into the bathroom to call for help, and Allbritton fled the scene in a red Mustang with a flat tire.

Jabari Albritton

Albritton was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday. He is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.