MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The legal team for one of the defendants in the infamous West Memphis 3 case said Wednesday that evidence believed to have been lost in the case had been found at the West Memphis, Arkansas police department.

Lawyers for defendant Damien Echols said in a news release that they’d been working for 18 months to gain access to evidence in the 1993 murder case that they believed may exonerate three men, but they were told it was missing, lost or damaged.

Attorney Patrick Benca said after a state court order, he was allowed to visit the West Memphis Police Department and found the evidence, intact and organized.

“We are pleased that the evidence is intact. We are planning to move ahead and test this evidence using the latest DNA technology available to hopefully identify the real killer(s) of the three children in 1993, and exonerate Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley,” Benca said in a statement.

In 2012, all three men in the case — Echols, Misskelley Jr. and Baldwin, were released when they made a deal with prosecutors called an Alford plea, meaning they pleaded guilty but maintained their innocence.

Michael Pope, the chief of the West Memphis Police Department, unexpectedly resigned Tuesday, effective at the end of this week. His resignation letter said he was pursuing other opportunities.

It is not known whether the resignation is related to this case.

