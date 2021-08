MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 2,000 MLGW customers are in the dark after an utility pole was damaged Sunday evening.

MLGW says more than 2,400 customers in the Parkway Village area are without power due to a damaged utility pole. The outage was initially reported at around 7:45 p.m.

MLGW says crews are working “as quickly and safely as possible” to make repairs. According to the MLGW outage map, the current estimated repair time is 11:30 p.m.