CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms.

On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health, said in a statement Thursday.

Other prizes include Bermuda vacations, a 2022 NCAA Final Four package, stays in Wyndham hotels and gift cards, among others.

Customers ages 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes, which will run though July 10.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4, but the pace of vaccinations has begun to lag nationally.

In response, several states have created lottery prizes to entice residents to get shots.

“Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction,” said Rhee.