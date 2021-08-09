Cuomo’s top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually assaulted multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide has resigned amid a furor over sexual harassment allegations against the Democrat.

Melissa DeRosa sent a statement to news organizations Sunday night announcing her resignation, about a week after a state attorney general report found the governor had sexually harassed 11 women.

DeRosa joined Cuomo’s administration in 2013, eventually becoming one of the governor’s most trusted confidantes. She became his top aide in 2017.

DeRosa said in her statement “the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

Cuomo faces another day under fire Monday. CBS is scheduled to broadcast the first TV interview with Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant who accused the Democrat of groping her breast at the governor’s mansion in Albany.

Later Monday, the state Assembly’s judiciary committee planned to meet to discuss how to wrap up an investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach the governor.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately, but he acknowledged hugging and kissing aides and other individuals. He says the groping incident never happened.

The administration has been in crisis since last week, when a report commissioned by the state’s attorney general concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.