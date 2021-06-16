Crop-dusting pilot killed in NE Arkansas plane crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. — Investigators say a crop-dusting pilot was killed when his small plane crashed in an open field in northeastern Arkansas.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks tells KAIT-TV in Jonesboro that the pilot was killed when his plane crashed late Tuesday afternoon in an open field about 10 miles west of Paragould, or 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Franks says the pilot was spraying the field when he apparently tried to climb, and the single-engine Air Tractor AT502 appeared to stall and crash. Franks did not release the identity of the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.