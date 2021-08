MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crittenden County officials say the communication center was struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen says the phone system was damaged as a result of the lightning strike. The sheriff says AT&T is currently working to repair the system.

The center’s number, (870) 702-2000, is currently unavailable, but 911 is still working for anyone who needs police, the fire department or medical services.

Anyone who has an emergency is urged to call 911.