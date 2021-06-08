CrimeStoppers increases reward money for homicide tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County has increased the reward for tips that lead to an arrest in local homicide cases.

The organization announced Tuesday that their board of directors decided to increase the reward money to $2,000 after the recent rise in homicides in the Memphis area.

To date, 103 murders have been recorded this year, a 13 percent increase from this time last year, the organization said. Arrests have been made in roughly half of those and five of the tips came from CrimeStoppers.

Executive Director E. Winslow Chapman said they want to step up to help make a difference.

“We believe that we must do more in the struggle to slow the rate of violent crime, especially homicides,” he said. “We hope that by doubling our award more citizens will contact us with information helping law enforcemtn solve more of these killings.”

Previously, the organization had been paying out $1,000 for tips that led to arrests. All calls are anonymous.