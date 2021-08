MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a crash on Sam Cooper, according the Memphis Police.

The accident happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Sam Cooper and Highland. Memphis Police said two vehicles are involved and one person has been transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.