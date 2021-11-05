MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Soon you’ll start seeing Salvation Army volunteers braving the cold in front of stores to ring the bell for your donations that help Mid-South families in need.

But have you ever wondered who some of these volunteers are and why they do it? WREG’s Alex Coleman introduces to a Tipton County couple who’ve been bell ringers for more than 10 years.

They’re not quite Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but for some people Scott and Sandra Robinson of Covington, Tennessee could be the next closest thing.



“Sandra and I are just blessed, and we want to pass it on,” Scott Robinson said.

Both are retired and both wanted to volunteer their time to help the Salvation Army.



“I was excited about it. I never thought about doing it, but we do things together,” Sandra Robinson said.

One thing they do together is ring the bell for the Salvation Army. They say it means blessings for others.



“You wouldn’t believe the testimonies I’ve heard and the prayer request. It just touches you to hear what the Salvation Army has done for people,” Scott said. “There’s always somebody out there struggling for whatever reason. Sadness, employment, food family. There’s always something going on in people’s lives.”

They say your coins and dollars are desperately needed. Lives they say can change for the better because of donations.



“There are good people in this world who want to do something for somebody, and they don’t know how. This is where the Salvation Army comes in,” Scott said. “Help us help them.”

As for their help, the Robinson won’t be retiring their bell ringing anytime soon.



“About a week before Christmas, my feet are killing me. I’m thinking I can’t do this anymore, but here we go,” Scott said.

