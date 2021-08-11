COVID-19 in Tennessee schools data dashboard back for new academic year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education has brought back its data dashboard showing COVID-19 cases among school districts in the state. It had previously paused its data collection in May at the end of the school year.

Now that schools are getting back in session across the state, the dashboard has been relaunched. It includes regional, district and local school data on new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. School districts and public charter schools will provide their self-reported data for the dashboard to the Tennessee Department of Education on a weekly basis.

TDH states in its notice on the dashboard page that in order to protect individual privacy, schools with fewer than 50 students are not reported in the data.

The dashboard will be located on the Tennessee Department of Education website.

