COVID-19 in Arkansas: Number of hospitalized Arkansans tops 1,200, 42 new deaths from virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to surge Monday, with a number of patients in Arkansas hospital beds because of the virus reaching levels not seen since January.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows there are currently 1,220 patients being treated for the coronavirus, up 81 from just 24 hours earlier. The number of patients on ventilators climbed by 15 to 250.

There was also a stark increase in the number of deaths reported in the state from the virus in the last day, with 42 Arkansans falling to the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has taken 6,199 lives in the state.

The 844 new cases of the virus reported Monday is the first time in a week that the new case figure was below 1,000. The active case count dipped by 816 cases to 18,922. In total, Arkansas has had 389,280 cases.

Vaccination efforts are continuing, with 966 Arkansans being added to the rolls of the fully immunized, moving that number to 1,062,687. There are an additional 313,783 people in the state who are partially vaccinated.