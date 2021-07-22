COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases continue to surge as active cases top 12,000, 15 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Cases continue to surge in the state according to the numbers reported Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health, with active cases increasing by more than 800 and another day of nearly 1,900 new cases.

Health officials reported 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 876 new active cases, pushing the total case count to 370,326 and active case count to 12,779.

State officials reported 15 new deaths since Wednesday, moving that total to 6,035 for the duration of the pandemic.

The ADH reported that 849 Arkansans are currently hospitalized from the virus, an increase of one from the day prior, with two more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 158.

These numbers are dramatically higher than one year ago, when Arkansas had just started a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases in the state were climbing. On July 22, 2020, active cases in Arkansas were at 6,876 and hospitalizations 474.

The numbers Thursday show a major difference from just one month ago, when Arkansas only had 1,669 active cases and 285 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continued to slowly climb, with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,036,479, an increase of 2,446 in the last 24 hours.

For partially immunized Arkansans the number sits at 262,608, an increase of 4,713 in the last 24 hours.