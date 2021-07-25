COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations surge past 900, More than 1,000 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saturday reports from the Arkansas Department of Health show a 1,000+ new case jump in the last 24 hours, and hospitalizations jumping past 900 with a large increase over the last day.

Health officials reported 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 and 245 new active cases, pushing the total case count to 375,350 and the active case count to 15,277.

Gov. Hutchinson noted today via Twitter that the increase in numbers is a reflection of how the delta variant is impacting Arkansas.

State officials reported six new deaths since Saturday, moving that total to 6,054 for the duration of the pandemic.

The ADH reported that 919 Arkansans are currently hospitalized from the virus, a sizable increase of 44 from Saturday, with 18 more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 173.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 saw another increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,045,552, an increase of 1,481 in the last 24 hours.

For partially immunized Arkansans the biggest jump in the last 24 hours with an increase of 3,351 putting the total at 277,908.

Governor Hutchinson released a statement in response to the new numbers reported Sunday:

Today’s increase of 44 hospitalizations is a reflection of a Delta Variant that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated. I can only imagine the strain on our health care workers. Susan and I got fully vaccinated, and we consider it a life saver. Gov. Hutchinson