COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases surge over 8,000, new cases increase by 1,400+

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported another surge with active cases rising past 8,000 and more than 1,400 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, Arkansas saw another increase in new and active cases with an 879 active case jump moving Arkansas past 8,000 active cases.

15 new deaths were reported over the weekend according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 1,476 new cases for Tuesday, for a total of 358,949.

There are 8,134 active cases, which is up 879 from Monday. 606 hospitalized, which is up 41 from Monday, and 98 on ventilators, which is up 4 from Monday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

  • Pulaski, 215
  • Benton, 182
  • Washington,146

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the new COVID-19 numbers:

Today’s report of 41 new hospitalizations should be of concern to unvaccinated Arkansans. 98.3% of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated. I’ll be in Forrest City this evening for another Community COVID Conversation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Swatting leads to man's death

Road Rage Shooting

Street racing arrest

Whitehaven shooting

Frayser shooting

Democrats go big with up to $6T proposed for families plan

More News