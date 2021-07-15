COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases jump over 9,000, hospitalizations continue climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported a lower amount of new active cases that still moved active cases up just above 9,000 and more than 980 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, Arkansas saw a lower increase in new and active cases with a 270 active case jump moving Arkansas to just over 9,000 active cases.

Fully vaccinated Arkansans increased by 1,997 over the last 24 hours with 1,021,383 now fully vaccinated.

The amount of partially vaccinated Arkansans increased by 1,919 over the last day with 237,833 Arkansans now at least partially vaccinated.

There are four new deaths that were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 980 new cases for Thursday, for a total of 361,238.

There are 9,079 active cases, which is up 275 from Wednesday; 669 hospitalized, which is up 22 from Wednesday; and 119 on ventilators, which is up 16 from Wednesday.

