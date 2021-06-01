COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases drop more than 200 through holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Monday, May 31.

One new death was reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

1,513 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 30 new cases, for a total of 341,381.

There are 1,721 active cases, which is down 217 from Sunday. 200 hospitalized, which is up six from Sunday and 38 on ventilators, which is up four from Sunday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 8

Washington. 5

Ouachita, 4

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

Today’s report is not that informative since it’s Memorial Day weekend & testing & vaccinations are down. We’ll know more as the week progresses, but I know vaccinations will keep us on the right track. Today, let’s all give thanks for those who have died for our freedom.