Court TV interviewed Anslee Daniel regarding missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel discussed the disappearance and search for 5-year-old Summer Wells in Hawkins County in front of a national audience Tuesday night.

Court TV Anchor Vinnie Politan dived into what we know about the case so far in a live interview with Anslee.

Summer is the center of a two-weeks-long AMBER Alert after she was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15.

This interview follows one day after Anslee sat with Summer’s parents, Candus Bly and Donald Wells, during an exclusive interview Monday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

