MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’ve arrested a man and woman who stole a Maserati. Carl Defell and Bianca Williams are charged with theft of property over $60,000. The car cost over $80,000.



Police pulled the couple over on Millbranch Road because the temporary plate was not displayed properly.

Officers soon discovered the car had been reported stolen by Enterprise Rental Cars in Jackson, Mississippi.

