Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door.

Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.

Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Tennessee using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

#50. Gibson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.8%

— 11.3% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.3%

– Total population: 37,258

#49. Sequatchie County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%

— 11.1% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

– Total population: 11,586

#48. Hamblen County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%

— 11.1% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

– Total population: 48,944

#47. Smith County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%

— 11.1% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

– Total population: 14,954

#46. Lawrence County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 49.9%

— 11.0% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

– Total population: 32,138

#45. Humphreys County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.0%

— 11.0% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 43.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

– Total population: 14,531

#44. Sumner County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.2%

— 10.6% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 136,433

#43. Putnam County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.2%

— 10.5% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%

– Total population: 60,417

#42. Lewis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.2%

— 10.4% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.8%

– Total population: 9,279

#41. Grundy County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.5%

— 10.0% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.1%

– Total population: 10,375

#40. Robertson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.6%

— 9.9% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.8%

– Total population: 52,272

#39. Weakley County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%

— 9.7% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

– Total population: 27,061

#38. Bledsoe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%

— 9.7% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.9%

– Total population: 12,235

#37. Warren County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.7%

— 9.6% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

– Total population: 30,840

#36. Houston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 50.8%

— 9.5% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 38.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 6,385

#35. Campbell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%

— 9.1% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 46.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

– Total population: 31,469

#34. Dickson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.0%

— 9.0% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 39,708

#33. Rhea County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.1%

— 9.0% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

– Total population: 25,041

#32. Perry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.1%

— 8.9% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.4%

– Total population: 6,161

#31. Giles County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.3%

— 8.6% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

– Total population: 23,066

#30. Lake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.3%

— 8.6% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

– Total population: 6,388

#29. Decatur County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.4%

— 8.4% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 9,195

#28. Pickett County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%

— 8.1% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 4,143

#27. Van Buren County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.8%

— 7.7% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 48.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

– Total population: 4,638

#26. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.9%

— 7.5% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.7%

– Total population: 32,985

#25. Blount County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.1%

— 7.1% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

– Total population: 101,896

#24. Rutherford County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.1%

— 7.1% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 230,668

#23. Fayette County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%

— 6.9% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 31,728

#22. Henry County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.3%

— 6.7% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.4%

– Total population: 25,542

#21. Anderson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 6.3% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.9%

– Total population: 59,770

#20. Bedford County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 6.2% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

– Total population: 35,312

#19. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.8%

— 5.8% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

– Total population: 42,375

#18. Maury County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.1%

— 5.3% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.1%

– Total population: 68,752

#17. Hickman County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

— 5.0% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

– Total population: 19,321

#16. McMinn County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.3%

— 5.0% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 32.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

– Total population: 41,462

#15. Coffee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.4%

— 4.8% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

– Total population: 41,398

#14. DeKalb County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.5%

— 4.7% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 49.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 33.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.2%

– Total population: 15,343

#13. Wilson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.2%

— 3.5% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%

– Total population: 100,852

#12. Sevier County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.2%

— 3.5% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

– Total population: 76,156

#11. Williamson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

— 1.6% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

– Total population: 158,114

#10. Madison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.8%

— 0.6% lower than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

– Total population: 75,505

#9. Trousdale County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%

— 0.1% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

– Total population: 7,677

#8. Knox County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%

— 0.9% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%

– Total population: 359,359

#7. Lauderdale County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.8%

— 1.2% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 20,247

#6. Montgomery County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 2.3% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 143,438

#5. Hardeman County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.7%

— 2.8% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

– Total population: 20,576

#4. Haywood County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%

— 6.6% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

– Total population: 13,691

#3. Shelby County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.2%

— 7.3% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

– Total population: 700,758

#2. Hamilton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.1%

— 8.9% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 282,626

#1. Davidson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.0%

— 17.6% higher than Tennessee average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.3%

– Total population: 538,527

