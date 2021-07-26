Counties in Tennessee where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

News

by: Stacker,

Posted: / Updated:

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Tennessee where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in the Volunteer State most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Tennessee

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Houston County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%
– Total occupied households: 2,878
– Median household income: $42,711
– Median monthly housing cost: $602

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Blount County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.4%
– Total occupied households: 50,557
– Median household income: $56,667
– Median monthly housing cost: $805

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Marshall County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.1%
– Total occupied households: 12,324
– Median household income: $53,197
– Median monthly housing cost: $757

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Tipton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%
– Total occupied households: 21,452
– Median household income: $61,291
– Median monthly housing cost: $875

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Coffee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.3%
– Total occupied households: 21,646
– Median household income: $50,351
– Median monthly housing cost: $719

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Tennessee

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.0%
– Total occupied households: 13,548
– Median household income: $49,485
– Median monthly housing cost: $708

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Anderson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.3%
– Total occupied households: 30,541
– Median household income: $50,392
– Median monthly housing cost: $721

Geobeedude // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stewart County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.3%
– Total occupied households: 5,178
– Median household income: $45,809
– Median monthly housing cost: $656

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Monroe County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.4%
– Total occupied households: 17,987
– Median household income: $42,429
– Median monthly housing cost: $608

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Henry County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 13,394
– Median household income: $40,502
– Median monthly housing cost: $581

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Tennessee

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cocke County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.5%
– Total occupied households: 14,060
– Median household income: $36,716
– Median monthly housing cost: $529

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lewis County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.5%
– Total occupied households: 4,715
– Median household income: $37,277
– Median monthly housing cost: $540

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Fayette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 15,596
– Median household income: $60,711
– Median monthly housing cost: $884

Canva

#37. Williamson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 77,855
– Median household income: $112,962
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,645

Canva

#36. Hickman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.2%
– Total occupied households: 8,636
– Median household income: $43,596
– Median monthly housing cost: $640

You may also like: Best counties to live in Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rhea County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.4%
– Total occupied households: 12,177
– Median household income: $42,206
– Median monthly housing cost: $626

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Weakley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 13,640
– Median household income: $39,937
– Median monthly housing cost: $597

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Carter County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.0%
– Total occupied households: 23,784
– Median household income: $38,092
– Median monthly housing cost: $573

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lake County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 2,243
– Median household income: $35,191
– Median monthly housing cost: $530

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wilson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%
– Total occupied households: 49,664
– Median household income: $75,991
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,146

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McMinn County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 20,804
– Median household income: $43,285
– Median monthly housing cost: $653

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hardeman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.9%
– Total occupied households: 8,891
– Median household income: $40,304
– Median monthly housing cost: $611

GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Dyer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.9%
– Total occupied households: 15,120
– Median household income: $44,185
– Median monthly housing cost: $671

Canva

#27. Campbell County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%
– Total occupied households: 16,192
– Median household income: $39,803
– Median monthly housing cost: $608

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gibson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.3%
– Total occupied households: 19,320
– Median household income: $43,171
– Median monthly housing cost: $660

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee

Canva

#25. Sevier County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 37,210
– Median household income: $49,610
– Median monthly housing cost: $760

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dickson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 19,198
– Median household income: $53,076
– Median monthly housing cost: $819

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Crockett County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.7%
– Total occupied households: 5,491
– Median household income: $44,717
– Median monthly housing cost: $691

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Claiborne County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%
– Total occupied households: 13,281
– Median household income: $36,835
– Median monthly housing cost: $573

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Obion County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.4%
– Total occupied households: 12,717
– Median household income: $39,615
– Median monthly housing cost: $617

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Tennessee

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Trousdale County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.6%
– Total occupied households: 3,189
– Median household income: $56,321
– Median monthly housing cost: $883

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bedford County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.5%
– Total occupied households: 17,029
– Median household income: $50,415
– Median monthly housing cost: $791

Canva

#18. Maury County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.8%
– Total occupied households: 34,688
– Median household income: $57,170
– Median monthly housing cost: $898

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bradley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 40,192
– Median household income: $51,331
– Median monthly housing cost: $810

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Robertson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%
– Total occupied households: 25,713
– Median household income: $63,307
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,008

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Tennessee

Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Knox County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 187,319
– Median household income: $57,470
– Median monthly housing cost: $917

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lauderdale County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%
– Total occupied households: 9,675
– Median household income: $39,896
– Median monthly housing cost: $637

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Washington County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.8%
– Total occupied households: 53,859
– Median household income: $48,334
– Median monthly housing cost: $775

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hamblen County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 24,456
– Median household income: $43,619
– Median monthly housing cost: $704

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cheatham County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.4%
– Total occupied households: 15,089
– Median household income: $61,913
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,005

You may also like: Most diverse counties in Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Putnam County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.2%
– Total occupied households: 31,424
– Median household income: $44,259
– Median monthly housing cost: $719

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sumner County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%
– Total occupied households: 67,089
– Median household income: $67,204
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,093

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hamilton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%
– Total occupied households: 145,213
– Median household income: $55,070
– Median monthly housing cost: $899

Canva

#7. Rutherford County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 111,676
– Median household income: $67,429
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,107

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Macon County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.7%
– Total occupied households: 9,170
– Median household income: $37,430
– Median monthly housing cost: $617

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Tennessee

Canva

#5. Montgomery County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.3%
– Total occupied households: 72,617
– Median household income: $57,541
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,012

Canva

#4. Madison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%
– Total occupied households: 37,944
– Median household income: $48,161
– Median monthly housing cost: $853

Canva

#3. Haywood County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.6%
– Total occupied households: 7,181
– Median household income: $37,905
– Median monthly housing cost: $684

Canva

#2. Davidson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.2%
– Total occupied households: 282,366
– Median household income: $60,388
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,135

Canva

#1. Shelby County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.4%
– Total occupied households: 351,194
– Median household income: $51,657
– Median monthly housing cost: $994

You may also like: Best places to retire in Tennessee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

North Memphis pastor pleads for end of violence following shooting

Wolf River Ribbon Cutting

Education matters

New Shelby Co. health director

Thousands of students learning online in Tennessee this upcoming school year

Mother shares son's recovery

More News