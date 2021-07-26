Counties in Tennessee where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Tennessee where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in the Volunteer State most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
#50. Houston County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%
– Total occupied households: 2,878
– Median household income: $42,711
– Median monthly housing cost: $602
#49. Blount County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.4%
– Total occupied households: 50,557
– Median household income: $56,667
– Median monthly housing cost: $805
#48. Marshall County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.1%
– Total occupied households: 12,324
– Median household income: $53,197
– Median monthly housing cost: $757
#47. Tipton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%
– Total occupied households: 21,452
– Median household income: $61,291
– Median monthly housing cost: $875
#46. Coffee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.3%
– Total occupied households: 21,646
– Median household income: $50,351
– Median monthly housing cost: $719
#45. Lincoln County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.0%
– Total occupied households: 13,548
– Median household income: $49,485
– Median monthly housing cost: $708
#44. Anderson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.3%
– Total occupied households: 30,541
– Median household income: $50,392
– Median monthly housing cost: $721
#43. Stewart County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.3%
– Total occupied households: 5,178
– Median household income: $45,809
– Median monthly housing cost: $656
#42. Monroe County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.4%
– Total occupied households: 17,987
– Median household income: $42,429
– Median monthly housing cost: $608
#41. Henry County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 13,394
– Median household income: $40,502
– Median monthly housing cost: $581
#40. Cocke County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.5%
– Total occupied households: 14,060
– Median household income: $36,716
– Median monthly housing cost: $529
#39. Lewis County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.5%
– Total occupied households: 4,715
– Median household income: $37,277
– Median monthly housing cost: $540
#38. Fayette County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%
– Total occupied households: 15,596
– Median household income: $60,711
– Median monthly housing cost: $884
#37. Williamson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 77,855
– Median household income: $112,962
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,645
#36. Hickman County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.2%
– Total occupied households: 8,636
– Median household income: $43,596
– Median monthly housing cost: $640
#35. Rhea County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.4%
– Total occupied households: 12,177
– Median household income: $42,206
– Median monthly housing cost: $626
#34. Weakley County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.1%
– Total occupied households: 13,640
– Median household income: $39,937
– Median monthly housing cost: $597
#33. Carter County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.0%
– Total occupied households: 23,784
– Median household income: $38,092
– Median monthly housing cost: $573
#32. Lake County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 2,243
– Median household income: $35,191
– Median monthly housing cost: $530
#31. Wilson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%
– Total occupied households: 49,664
– Median household income: $75,991
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,146
#30. McMinn County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 20,804
– Median household income: $43,285
– Median monthly housing cost: $653
#29. Hardeman County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.9%
– Total occupied households: 8,891
– Median household income: $40,304
– Median monthly housing cost: $611
#28. Dyer County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.9%
– Total occupied households: 15,120
– Median household income: $44,185
– Median monthly housing cost: $671
#27. Campbell County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%
– Total occupied households: 16,192
– Median household income: $39,803
– Median monthly housing cost: $608
#26. Gibson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.3%
– Total occupied households: 19,320
– Median household income: $43,171
– Median monthly housing cost: $660
#25. Sevier County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%
– Total occupied households: 37,210
– Median household income: $49,610
– Median monthly housing cost: $760
#24. Dickson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 19,198
– Median household income: $53,076
– Median monthly housing cost: $819
#23. Crockett County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.7%
– Total occupied households: 5,491
– Median household income: $44,717
– Median monthly housing cost: $691
#22. Claiborne County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%
– Total occupied households: 13,281
– Median household income: $36,835
– Median monthly housing cost: $573
#21. Obion County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.4%
– Total occupied households: 12,717
– Median household income: $39,615
– Median monthly housing cost: $617
#20. Trousdale County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.6%
– Total occupied households: 3,189
– Median household income: $56,321
– Median monthly housing cost: $883
#19. Bedford County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.5%
– Total occupied households: 17,029
– Median household income: $50,415
– Median monthly housing cost: $791
#18. Maury County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.8%
– Total occupied households: 34,688
– Median household income: $57,170
– Median monthly housing cost: $898
#17. Bradley County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 40,192
– Median household income: $51,331
– Median monthly housing cost: $810
#16. Robertson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%
– Total occupied households: 25,713
– Median household income: $63,307
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,008
#15. Knox County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 187,319
– Median household income: $57,470
– Median monthly housing cost: $917
#14. Lauderdale County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%
– Total occupied households: 9,675
– Median household income: $39,896
– Median monthly housing cost: $637
#13. Washington County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.8%
– Total occupied households: 53,859
– Median household income: $48,334
– Median monthly housing cost: $775
#12. Hamblen County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.1%
– Total occupied households: 24,456
– Median household income: $43,619
– Median monthly housing cost: $704
#11. Cheatham County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.4%
– Total occupied households: 15,089
– Median household income: $61,913
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,005
#10. Putnam County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.2%
– Total occupied households: 31,424
– Median household income: $44,259
– Median monthly housing cost: $719
#9. Sumner County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.4%
– Total occupied households: 67,089
– Median household income: $67,204
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,093
#8. Hamilton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%
– Total occupied households: 145,213
– Median household income: $55,070
– Median monthly housing cost: $899
#7. Rutherford County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%
– Total occupied households: 111,676
– Median household income: $67,429
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,107
#6. Macon County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.7%
– Total occupied households: 9,170
– Median household income: $37,430
– Median monthly housing cost: $617
#5. Montgomery County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.3%
– Total occupied households: 72,617
– Median household income: $57,541
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,012
#4. Madison County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%
– Total occupied households: 37,944
– Median household income: $48,161
– Median monthly housing cost: $853
#3. Haywood County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.6%
– Total occupied households: 7,181
– Median household income: $37,905
– Median monthly housing cost: $684
#2. Davidson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.2%
– Total occupied households: 282,366
– Median household income: $60,388
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,135
#1. Shelby County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.4%
– Total occupied households: 351,194
– Median household income: $51,657
– Median monthly housing cost: $994
