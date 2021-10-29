MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are searching for suspects who reportedly shot a Corvette driver after he refused to race.

The incident happened early Sunday around 5 a.m. on Raleigh Lagrange Road.

MPD said unknown suspects in an early 2000’s blue Ford Mustang blocked in the victim’s 2005 Chevy Corvette in a parking lot and challenged him to race.

The people in the Corvette refused to participate, police say.

Police said the suspects pulled up to the Corvette moments after leaving the parking lot and opened fire, shooting the driver multiple times.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.