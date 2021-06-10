Memphis woman wins car in city’s vaccination sweepstakes prize

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The winner of the city’s vacination sweepstakes, which promised a new vehicle to Shelby County residents who got COVID-19 vaccinations in May, was announced Thursday.

Sandra Morgan of Memphis has been selected winner of the “Shot for Shot Sweepstakes.”

There were more than 24,000 entries for the sweepstakes, the city said in a release. More than 650,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Shelby County to date, including 45,000 in May alone.

Entrants had a chance to win a new vehicle of their choice including a Chevy Camaro, Chevy Colorado, Nissan Rogue, Nissan Altima, or any similar vehicle of equal or lesser value. The city did not say which vehicle Morgan chose.

“Becoming vaccinated meant so many things for my family and me. This virus changed everyday life as we knew it for people everywhere. Taking the vaccination allows me to be part of the solution,” Morgan said in a statement.