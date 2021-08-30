Wide majority of Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists

(AP) — A recent AP-NORC survey finds at least 7 in 10 Americans say they trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what is right for them and their families, but only about 2 in 10 trust hospital executives.

Source: AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

