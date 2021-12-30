MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As friends and family get set to celebrate the new year, the Shelby County Health Department will have sites open for testing over the holiday weekend.

The following COVID-19 testing sites will be operational on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1:

Friday, December 31, 2021:

Poplar Healthcare – 3495 Hacks Cross Road

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– 3495 Hacks Cross Road 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Poplar Healthcare – 251 S. Claybrook Street

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– 251 S. Claybrook Street 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Compass Labs – 1800 Pyramid Place

7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– 1800 Pyramid Place 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lamar Emissions Site – 1750 RKS Commercial Cove

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 1, 2022:

Poplar Healthcare – 3495 Hacks Cross Road

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– 3495 Hacks Cross Road 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Compass Labs – 1800 Pyramid Place

7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For information on the latest CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines, click here.