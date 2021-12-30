MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As friends and family get set to celebrate the new year, the Shelby County Health Department will have sites open for testing over the holiday weekend.
The following COVID-19 testing sites will be operational on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1:
Friday, December 31, 2021:
- Poplar Healthcare – 3495 Hacks Cross Road
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Poplar Healthcare – 251 S. Claybrook Street
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Compass Labs – 1800 Pyramid Place
7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Lamar Emissions Site – 1750 RKS Commercial Cove
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 1, 2022:
- Poplar Healthcare – 3495 Hacks Cross Road
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Compass Labs – 1800 Pyramid Place
7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For information on the latest CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines, click here.