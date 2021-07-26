WATCH: West Memphis mayor urges masks, vaccination to slow Delta variant of COVID

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis, Arkansas Mayor Marco McClendon is recommending masks in many situations and encouraging people to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

McClendon is strongly urging people to wear masks in public and stay six feet away from people in stores and churches. The city does not, by Arkansas state law, have the authority to enforce a mask mandate.

“If you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated. That’s the No. 1 thing,” McClendon said.

Crittenden County has a rising number of cases of the virus, with 99 reported recently, officials said.

Crittenden County has 27% of its population vaccinated. The county’s emergency management director said that is “nowhere near” where the county needs to be.