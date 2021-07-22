WATCH: Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

Shelby County’s COVID-19 Task Force is scheduled to hold a briefing at noon Thursday.

There were 259 new cases reported Wednesday in Shelby County. There have been 102,502 total COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average is 174 cases. A month ago, that number was 22 cases, Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

There have been 458 “breakthrough cases,” in which a vaccinated person contracted COVID Two of those resulted in death.

Unvaccinated patients make up 88% of hospitalizations for COVID, Randolph said. Vaccinated people who do get COVID are less likely to get severe symptoms, Randolph said.

Masks are not mandated in Shelby County, but Randolph recommended them in indoor spaces where you might not know the vaccine status of those around you.

This week, a planned emergency overflow hospital for COVID-19 patients in Memphis was decommissioned without ever being used.

This came just as Methodist Hospitals expanded their COVID units to handle a surge of new cases.