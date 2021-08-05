WATCH LIVE: Shelby County leaders present COVID update as cases spike to 623

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County reported 623 new COVID cases Thursday as the local numbers continue to soar from the delta variant.

Those numbers had bottomed out in mid-June — only 27 new cases were reported on June 15.

County and Memphis leaders are scheduled to present an update on the latest in the COVID situation at noon Thursday. You can watch it live in the streaming player above.

There are currently 4,758 active cases in the county. There have been 107,909 cases total, and 101,413 of those are considered recovered; 1,738 people have died in Shelby County.