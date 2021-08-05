WATCH LIVE: Shelby County leaders present COVID update as cases spike to 623

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County reported 623 new COVID cases Thursday as the local numbers continue to soar from the delta variant.

Those numbers had bottomed out in mid-June — only 27 new cases were reported on June 15.

County and Memphis leaders are scheduled to present an update on the latest in the COVID situation at noon Thursday. You can watch it live in the streaming player above.

Coronavirus case counts in the Mid-South

There are currently 4,758 active cases in the county. There have been 107,909 cases total, and 101,413 of those are considered recovered; 1,738 people have died in Shelby County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

House Senate take first major steps in ending pandemic unemployment assistance

Ivermectin Concerns

CMPD update on deadly light-rail incident

2 killed in crash near LYNX Blue Line station in south Charlotte

More News