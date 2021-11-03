BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 later this week, according to a post on the Bentonville-based retailer’s corporate blog on Wednesday.

The move follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) authorization of the vaccine for children in that age range.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children ages 5-11 and will be available at Walmart and @SamsClub pharmacies later this week. Learn about this expanded eligibility, and find out how we’re working to protect kids and communities: https://t.co/olozoCuWq4 pic.twitter.com/4hvKZ7fWAo — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 3, 2021

The company said the vaccinations would begin “starting later this week” in more than 5,100 pharmacies nationwide as supplies allow.

“As a parent of two school-aged kids, with a husband who teaches, I understand the daily uncertainty parents around the country have been living with,” said Lisa Smith, Walmart U.S.’s senior director of clinical strategy and operations. “We’ve dealt with remote learning, hybrid learning and concerns about classroom safety. Many schools reopened this fall but have dealt with interruptions and closings because of COVID-19 outbreaks, so for many, this authorization brings a big sigh of relief.”

Parents and guardians can use Walmart or Sam’s Club’s digital appointment scheduler to find an available Pfizer vaccine locally for their children. You can filter by age, and the company’s tool will show locations administering the Pfizer shot in your area.

“Initially, supply may be limited, so check availability via the scheduler before heading to the pharmacy,” the retail giant advised.

Consent requirements for minors can vary by state. The company says to speak with your pharmacist or visit your state department of health website to learn about immunization consent requirements for minors.