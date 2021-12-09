SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– The Pipkin Building and Germantown Baptist Church drive-thru vaccination sites will be closed on Friday, December 10 due to the threat of inclement weather, the Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday.

The health department said both vaccination sites will be open next week on the following dates:

Germantown Baptist Church site – open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021

Pipkin Building site – open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following popup community vaccination events scheduled for this weekend will not be affected by this change:

Stay Well Memphis Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event

Location: St. Paul Baptist Church, 2124 E. Holmes Road

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine only. Ages 5 and older.

Location: New Direction Christian Church, 6120 Winchester Road

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ages 5 and older.

Spanish interpreters available.

See the full list of popup vaccination events here: