MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for the public on Wednesday, January 5, on the UTHSC campus.

The site is currently expected to be in operation through February to offer testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UTHSC is not administering rapid tests. Results will be sent via email and/or by text within 24-36 hours from the time a specimen is received.

Testing will be located in the driveway area of the Van Vleet Building located on Dunlap Street.

There is no appointment needed but those being tested should bring identification showing proof of residency.

For more information about the UTHSC/UCH testing site, please call 901-866-8980.To learn more about other available resources in Shelby County, visit uthsc.edu/coronavirus.