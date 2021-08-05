University of Mississippi among public universities now requiring masks indoors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi in Oxford will require masks indoors for all students and faculty regardless of vaccination status, the university announced Wednesday.

In a message from the chancellor, the university said the strategy will also be followed at eight public universities in the state, as well as other SEC schools.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce said it was the least disruptive way to continue in-person education and an on-campus experience.

The university is making the change because Mississippi is experiencing a sharp increase in COVID cases, fueled by the delta variant, Boyce said.

Effective immediately, the university will require face coverings in indoor public spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status. This includes public office spaces, classrooms, conference rooms and other academic spaces like laboratories and libraries. Additionally, masks will be required while traversing public spaces in residence halls, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Rec, and retail spaces. Masks will be required for extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces. Face coverings are not required when outdoors.

Read the full message here.

The state’s department of health reported 3,164 new COVID cases and 16 new deaths Wednesday.