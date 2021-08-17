Third dose booster shot may be coming as Delta variant continues to surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Biden administration is planning to recommend booster shots for most Americans eight months after they receive their second shot.

Memphian Kat Coward has already gotten hers because she’s in a high-risk category.

“I know I already have a weakened immune system. I don’t just get a little bit sick. If my kids bring home a cold, I tend to develop pneumonia. I want to do everything I can to keep myself safe,” she said. “It’s been a really scary time for me because I’m high risk. As soon as I read the third booster dose had been approved, I made an appointment to get it the same day.”

She received a third shot because she has lupus.

“Right now the booster shot is open for those who immune compromised, those with a weakened immune system,” Memphis Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said. He said the booster shots will then open to other individuals.

“We are talking about booster shots because what we know that individuals over time to lose the immunity and especially in developing mild case of COVID, especially after eight months of having the vaccination,” Jain said.

The first boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will likely go to nursing home residents, health care workers and emergency workers. The third shot could be widely available in by mid-September.

“There are so many places people are able to get vaccines now, right? Your doctor’s office, at your local pharmacy and all of those places,” Jain said.

Coward has this advice for others: “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. I had the first two doses and absolutely no complications, especially if you’re high-risk, go ahead and get that third vaccine.”

The Biden administration said it expects that recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was authorized as a one-dose regimen, will also require an additional dose. They are waiting for clinical trial results expected later this month.