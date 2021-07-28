Shelby County plans to urge indoor mask use in upcoming health directive, mayor says

MEMPHIS Tenn. — Shelby County will release a new health directive next week, and the county’s mayor says it is likely to urge residents to mask up indoors.
Mayor Lee Harris said Wednesday the county is reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control ahead of the new health directive that is scheduled to be released Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The CDC urges masks indoors for those who may be around people with compromised immune systems.
The quickest way to end the pandemic once and for all, Harris said, is to get vaccinated.
“Although state law prohibits local governments from mandating vaccination, we will continue to encourage vaccination,” Harris said in a tweet.
Shelby County on Wednesday reported 410,071 people had received vaccinations. The county also reported 222 new cases.