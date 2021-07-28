Shelby County plans to urge indoor mask use in upcoming health directive, mayor says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris removes his mask before speaking to an online audience at the joint COVID task force meeting Tuesday.

MEMPHIS Tenn. — Shelby County will release a new health directive next week, and the county’s mayor says it is likely to urge residents to mask up indoors.

Mayor Lee Harris said Wednesday the county is reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control ahead of the new health directive that is scheduled to be released Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The CDC urges masks indoors for those who may be around people with compromised immune systems.

The quickest way to end the pandemic once and for all, Harris said, is to get vaccinated.

“Although state law prohibits local governments from mandating vaccination, we will continue to encourage vaccination,” Harris said in a tweet.

Shelby County on Wednesday reported 410,071 people had received vaccinations. The county also reported 222 new cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Radio host now on ventilator

Airman dies, 3 others hurt after incident on Keesler Air Force Base

Gold Jewelry Scam

COVID could cause SCS teacher shortage

Olympics officials hope to represent genders equally

Vaccine mandates at hospitals

More News