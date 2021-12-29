MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order on Wednesday that will go into effect at the beginning of the new year.

The health department said the Health Order No. 29 was issued to renew December’s health order and reflect new CDC guidelines on isolation and quarantine measures.

The health order continues to require masks in schools covered by the ADA, but the department highly recommends masks and isolation protocols in schools that are not covered by the ADA.

The order also continues to require rental assistance notices to tenants facing eviction and recommends that alternative work solutions be considered where feasible to permit increased social distancing and to facilitate appropriate quarantine and isolation measures.

Health Order No. 29 will go into effect on January 1 and is set to expire on January 31.

You can read the full health order here.