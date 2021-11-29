MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order on Monday that will go into effect next month.

Health Order No. 28 requires masks and isolation protocols for schools that are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The health department said masks and isolation protocols in all other schools are highly recommended but are not required following recent state legislation.

It also says children aged 5 and older should get the age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer vaccine if they are eligible.

The new order will go into effect on Wednesday, December 1 and expire on December 31 while Health Order No. 27 will expire on November 30.

