Shelby County health order lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new health directive issued Wednesday by the Shelby County Health Department lifts nearly all restrictions on businesses and details the few places where masks are still required, such as public transit and government buildings.

Health Directive 22 goes into effect at midnight, June 12.

The health department said the new rules come as more than 70% of adults in Shelby County have some level of immunity to the COVID-19 virus, either because they are vaccinated or because they had the virus and have recovered.

The average number of reported COVID-19 cases per day is 46 today. One month ago, that average was 135 per day. The test positivity rate is now 3.6 percent. That means that of all COVID-19 tests, only 3.6 percent are positive.

You can read the full text below.