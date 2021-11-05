MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Health Department is extending their hours for COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

The health department is opening its Immunization Clinic on Jefferson Ave several days per week from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m during the month of November.

The clinic will accept children and their parents as walk-ins on the following dates:

Week of November 8, 2021: Monday-Wednesday, November 8-10, 2021; and Friday, November 12, 2021.

Week of November 15, 2021: Monday-Thursday, November 15-18, 2021.

Week of November 22, 2021: Monday-Wednesday, November 22-24,2021.

Week of November 29, 2021: Monday-Tuesday, November 29 and 30, 2021.

Children must be present with a parent or legal guardian with documentation of the child’s birth date.

Unvaccinated parents and guardians will also be allowed to receive vaccinations at the clinic when the child does.