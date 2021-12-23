MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases are surging up again in Shelby County, according to data.

The health department reported 776 new cases Thursday, a level last reached during the delta surge back in September. New cases spiked at 835 on Sept. 13.

The seven-day rolling average was 414 cases from Dec. 16-22.

The Shelby County Health Department on Monday reported 31 confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, which has now become the dominant strain nationwide.

There have been a total of 154,748 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County since March 2020, with 2,439 deaths, the health department said.

A total of 535,524 people have been vaccinated, short of the health department’s goals. Vaccines are now available for children 5 and up.

The Omicron variant now makes up more than 80 percent of the cases and could reach to 95 percent by next week, Tennessee’s health commissioner said Wednesday.