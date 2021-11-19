MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Health Department are partnering to host a vaccination site for students, SCS says.

The vaccination event will be held at the Board of Education, located at 160 South Hollywood Street, Friday afternoon. Nurses will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 5-11.

Appointments are required. SCS says sign-up information and details will be shared directly with parents and/or guardians of eligible students.

This event is one of several aimed at vaccinating children against COVID-19. Many Shelby County health officials are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children by Christmas.

This weekend, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, the City of Memphis and UT Health Science Center are also hosting vaccination events. Those events will be held at the Hickory Hill and Glenview Community centers from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.