MEMPHIS, TN – The Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday the Pipkin Building vaccination site will be closed this Friday and Saturday to devote staff to other events in the community.

The health department said the site will be closed on Friday, Dec. 3 to send staff to vaccination events in Hickory Hill and Glenview.

Vaccines will be provided to children ages 5 through 11 in association with LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The events will take place at these locations:

Glenview Community Center, 1141 S. Barksdale

Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway

Both sites will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Please bring proof of child’s age in the form of a birth certificate or vaccination record.

The Pipkin vaccination site will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 4 due to a planned event at the Liberty Bowl.

The Germantown vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue will be open on Friday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This site provides vaccinations on a drive-thru basis and no appointment is needed for ages 12 and older.

The Shelby County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue is open every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and provides vaccinations for anyone aged 5 and older.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and proof of age is required.



For more vaccination sites around Shelby County, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.