SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– Teens aged 16 and 17 can now get Pfizer booster vaccinations throughout Shelby County, the health department announced Thursday.

Anyone aged 16 and over who received their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago is eligible to receive a third or “booster” shot. The health department asks for everyone to please bring your CDC vaccination card or vaccination record with you to the vaccination site.

Here are a list of the local public vaccination sites:

Germantown Baptist Church Vaccination Site, 9450 Poplar Ave.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ages 12 and older.

Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Ave.

Dates: Monday – Friday each week. Closed on Shelby County Government holidays

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ages 5 and over.

There will also be a vaccination event at Collage Dance Collective

Date: Saturday, December 18

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Open to the public.

Ages 5 and over. First, second and third doses Pfizer only.

All children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have proof of the child’s age. Birth certificates or vaccination records are accepted.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites in Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.