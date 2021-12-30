MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Thousands of people are expected to flock to Beale Street to bring in the new year, but with COVID cases soaring it raises the question of what precautions will be in place.

Despite this 5th surge, folks at the Tin Roof have said they’re ready for the crowd and to help people safely ring in the new year.

Joel Knight, a manager at Tin Roof, said the bar’s booths are already sold out.

Offering indoor and outdoor space to celebrate, Knight said there will be COVID precautions in place.

“We have hand sanitizer will be placed around the building and everything we’ll have face mask available at the door,” he said.

Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said with the cases average up 200% from Christmas Eve she’s requesting a mask mandate as cases explode.

“We have been in touch with the state of Tennessee and will continue to reach out,” she said. “We will make the request to be able to do that but at this time.. we do not have the authority to do that.”

Right now, there are 11,000 active COVID cases in Shelby County.

“If they mandate us to put a face mask on everybody will have a face mask on,” Knight said.

Now as the sun gets ready to set on 2021 bringing in the unknown of the new year, some visitors say they’ll continue to do all they can to travel safely during the pandemic.

“Last year I was really scared about the virus but mentally I can’t allow it to just over my life. I’m fully vaccinated trying to sanitize and wear my mask,” said traveler Candice Petgrave.

Due to the increased demand for COVID testing sites, the health department will have sites open for testing over the holiday weekend.