Most won’t need third vaccine shot, Memphis doctor says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many fully vaccinated people are seeking clarity as to whether they will need COVID-19 booster shots as more dangerous and contagious variants emerge such as the Delta strain.     

Now that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is the most common strain responsible for infections and vaccination rates remain low in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, there’s a new debate about whether a third shot or a booster shot of the vaccines will be needed.

“We will probably not need booster doses. However, I think there are some individuals who made need a third dose,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, the medical director of Infection Prevention at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Hysmith says COVID-19 booster doses may only become a reality for patients with certain conditions.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are trying to stay ahead of the highly contagious variants. But some experts are pushing back, saying the data isn’t there yet for a third shot for most vaccinated people.

“Those that are immunocompromised, those that are taking medications, steroids and being treated for certain medical conditions, it’s possible those individuals may need a third dose,” Hysmith said.

Many also wonder if a COVID-19 antibody test is needed if the vaccines are less effective because of treatments for cancer therapy or organ transplant medications. Dr. Hysmith doesn’t recommend them for the mass public.

Hysmith still recommends that everyone get vaccinated. He said to consult your doctor about whether a third shot might be needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Covid Booster Shots

Couple harassed with anti-Asian slurs in San Francisco

Woman accused of running over, killing husband with ATV in Pottawatomie County after he asked for divorce

Robbery and shooting arrest

Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

Two Rangers honored for heroics in downtown shooting

More News