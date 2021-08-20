Mississippi State Health Officer issues COVID-19 isolation order

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, responds to a question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi’s COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued a statewide health order for the isolation of individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the letter, Dobbs said all persons who live in Mississippi must immediately home-isolate on first knowledge of infection with COVID-19. Everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19 must remain at home for 10 days from onset of illness.

He stated a negative test for COVID-19 is not required to end isolation at the end of 10 days, but patients must be fever free for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms.

According to Dobbs, Mississippi K-12 schools are required to exclude all students and faculty diagnosed with COVID-19 from the school setting during the isolation period.

The state health officer said people who are infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts, and no visitors should be allowed in the home.

Click here to read the full letter.

