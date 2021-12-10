MEMPHIS, Tenn.– “COVID-19 is real and it’s here.” Powerful words from a Mid-South mother whose child was recently in the fight of his young life. She’s sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents on the fence about the impact of COVID.

There are snapshots of the life of 7-year-old Omega Keyes at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. He’s the amazing kid wearing the orange baseball cap and holding up the peace sign. Brittny Weekley is his mom.

“He’s so funny. He loves sports. He loves football. He loves basketball. He’s the funny seven-year-old you’ll ever meet,” Weekley said.

When you meet Omega and see his smile, it’s almost hard to believe how sick he was around Thanksgiving.

“I was at work. The school nurse called me and said ‘Your son is sick he’s throwing up. Someone needs to get him’,” Weekley recalled.

Omega was taken to the doctor. He was diagnosed as having strep throat, but days later he had to be taken to a hospital in Tupelo.

“By the time we made it to the hospital, he couldn’t walk. They immediately got a wheelchair and immediately started working on him putting IVs in his arm. He was out of it,” she said.

Omega had a fever of 104 degrees.

Doctors determined Omega had COVID MIS-C symptoms or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

“I was scared. I was crying. I was screaming. I was scared,” his mother said. “I was like what is that? I don’t know what that is. Do you know? I don’t know what that is.”

He was admitted to the ICU because his condition was getting worse. Doctors recommended he be transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We’re also seeing that Multi system inflammatory syndrome, which we’ve quite frequently after COVID in children. The best way to combat that is through vaccination,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, Medical Director of Infection at Le Bonheur.

Omega had not been vaccinated and his mom said he was in bad shape.

“His whole body has rashes. His whole body is inflamed from head to toe. He had swollen lymph nodes on the side of his neck. He can’t walk,” she said.

He was at Le Bonheur for eleven days and his mom wasn’t sure he would pull through.

“His brain was trying to fight his brain. His heart was trying to fight his heart. Everything was trying to fight each other. It was bad and it could have gone the other way around and thank God it did,” she said.

Britnny chronicled her son’s journey on social media, hoping to help other parents.

“I just want to make other people aware that COVID is still out here and COVID is real. My son had it and I didn’t know and developed MIS-C and it attacked his body and he almost died,” she said.

Today is Omega is doing better and undergoing physical therapy. His mom is thankful.

“I give all glory to God, and I give it to the doctors at Le Bonheur. They never left his side.”

Brittny says right now Omega remains on an aspirin and steroid regimen to reduce potential blood clots. Otherwise, she says he’s amazing.