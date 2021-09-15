Methodist Le Bonheur: 86% of new COVID patients are not vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost nine out of 10 new COVID patients at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare are unvaccinated, the hospital group reported Wednesday.

Methodist reported 211 new adult COVID hospitalizations Wednesday, and nine children hospitalized at Le Bonheur. Eighty-six percent of those were not vaccinated.

A day before, Methodist Le Bonheur reported that out of 82 patients in intensive care because of COVID, only four were vaccinated, and most of those had pre-existing conditions such as cancer, heart disease or immunosuppression illnesses; 78 were not vaccinated.

“Vaccination is critical to protecting your health and is the key to getting out of this pandemic,” the hospital said.

After a record number of COVID infections this month, Methodist Le Bonheur is urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to consider being vaccinated. The Tennessee State Department of Health reports that children make up to 40% of all COVID cases in Tennessee.

In a statement from Methodist Hospital’s communication specialist, “We need the community’s help now. We are urging the community to take action to get vaccinated and faithfully practice proven safety behaviors to help slow the spread of this virus.”

