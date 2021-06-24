Health officials ending weekly Covid meetings but say Shelby County isn’t out of the woods yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials announced they will be ending their regularly scheduled task force meeting effective Thursday, June 24.

While the numbers are heading in the right direction, lessening the need for weekly task force updates, health officials said there is still cause for concern moving forward. As of Thursday, there are roughly 300 active cases in Shelby County, with 92 of those being pediatric cases involving individuals who are not eligible for the vaccine.

Another concern for health officials is the Delta variant, which continues to spread in Shelby County. To date, 18 cases have been confirmed with over 119 people being classified as probable cases or contacts of cases. The number of clusters has also grown from two on June 9, to 16.

These numbers could grow rather quickly as vaccination rates around the metro area continue to see vaccination rates below 30 percent. With summer travel, it would be fairly easy to spread the more transmissible Delta variant, filling hospitals that are already in the 90 percent utilization range.

Health officials encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to get the shot at their local doctor’s office or pharmacy.