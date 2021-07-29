Memphis health expert predicts ‘very difficult’ next few months as delta variant spreads

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP File Photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County officials and doctors are sounding the alarm about the community spread of the delta variant.

Across the board, the numbers in Shelby County are rising at rates not seen in months, from cases, to the reproductive rate, to hospitalizations.

In fact, Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen says more than 90 percent of cases right now are the delta variant, and that’s leading down a road similar to the height of the pandemic.

“One hundred and fifteen people to 279 people,” McGowen said. “That’s almost a 250% increase in just two weeks time.”

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain says this current outbreak will probably last until October.

“The next few months are going to be a very difficult time for us,” Jain said.

He still says the majority of vaccinated people are protected from delta, but there are some who still are not.

“It’s really important people who are immune compromised—people on steroids, who’ve had a transplant, pregnant—they need to be very cautious about not getting the infection,” Jain said.

That’s part of why he says the way out of the latest surge will be more people getting vaccinated and wearing masks, whether at work or in schools when students return.

“At the present time with the delta variant as high as it is, we are in a highly transmissible period,” Jain said. “It’s important to continue masking, getting people vaccinated. We really have to be talking about requiring vaccinations at workplaces.”

Experts say pediatric cases are on the rise too, and children under 12 cannot be vaccinated.

We also asked Jain about the lambda and gamma variants. He says he’s more focused on delta right now because that’s most prevalent in Shelby County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Gov. Hutchinson reinstates public health emergency order

“Foolish”: Mississippi governor criticizes new CDC mask guidance

"Foolish": Mississippi governor criticizes new CDC mask guidance

'Somebody wake me up': Proud dad reacts to Clearwater's Bobby Finke winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Covid Task Force Meeting 7/29

Gen. Scott Miller pays tribute to his longtime Command Sergeant Major, Tim Metheny

More News