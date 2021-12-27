MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The UT Health Science Center projects that the number of new COVID cases in Shelby County could reach an all-time high in as soon as two weeks.

No data was reported over the holiday weekend, but the latest numbers from Friday show we’re on a path to break a pandemic record. The most recently reported number shows 1,288 new cases reported in one day.

Parts of the country are already breaking records. The omicron variant is to blame.

In Shelby County, only 61 percent of the those eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated. That leaves hundreds of thousands vulnerable.

About 150 COVID patients are currently hospitalized in Shelby County, but since most hospitalizations happen a week or two after infection, it’s expected that number will rise.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld of Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis says the current antibody therapy used to treat the delta variant doesn’t work as well on omicron.

The good news is that two new anti-viral pills do work against omicron. Pfizer began shipping its new pill from its memphis distribution center last week.